Kuleana & Community: Communities of Practice - Event Details

Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Kūhaʻo Zane!
Kūhaʻo Zane, Creative Director of Sig Zane Designs and SZKaiao comes from a generational Hula family practice that grounds and informs his day to day career.
Zane has worked with his father, company founder Sig Zane for the past 22 years, from sweeping sidewalks to opening two Oʻahu locations, Sig On Smith and Kaiao_Space. With his design studio SZKaiao, Kūhaʻo employs their unique approach that blends cultural values with design. Their work with both local and international clients range from branding, art installations, airplane liveries, and architectural way-finding.
Currently, Kūhaʻo serves as the president of the Edith Kanakaʻole Foundation, a non-profit that employs his family's generational cultural insight through curriculum development, site restoration, consulting, and publishing. Kūhaʻo weaves this range of experience and interests together as a platform to serve his community.
This talk is a delve into defining a community by a cultural practice. Its make up, nuances and intricacies. Kūhaʻo will be sharing a few personal experiences with his community of practice “Hula ‘Aihaʻa” and how its informed his career as a designer.
Friday, October 17, 2025
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
