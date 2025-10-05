Kuleana & Community: Rediscovering Kuleana: Peter Tui Silva - Event Details
Kuleana & Community: Rediscovering Kuleana: Peter Tui Silva
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Kuleana & Community Talk Story
Rediscovering Kuleana Related to Indigenous Sexual Health & Identity
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Peter Tui Silva!
Peter Tui Silva was born and raised on the island of Hawaiʻi and is an alumnus of the University of Hawaiʻi System, now serving as the CEO of Kumukahi Health + Wellness.
This presentation will focus on how we view sexual orientation and gender identity through a Hawaiʻi Island lens of past and present. This view affects the health and well-being of more residents of our island than once thought.
Friday, October 10, 2025
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
