Advising Spooktacular - Event Details

Advising Spooktacular Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:30am – 1:00pm Location: Edwin H. Mookini Library Lanai Don't let frightful procrastination hold you up this Halloween!



Meet your instructors and learn about classes and programs for Spring 2026 at the annual Advising Spooktacular. You can also visit the Campus Center Apothecary for wands and potions and crystals, oh my!



Join us on the Edwin H. Mookini Library Lanai on Thursday October 30th from 10:30am-1:00pm to meet the masters of the monster mashup (your professors) in the hallowed halls of UH Hilo.



Join us for fun and creative advising sessions sprinkled with a little bit of magic and mayhem. University Dining Services will be hosting their food fest on this day as well. For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

