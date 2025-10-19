United Nations Day - Event Details

United Nations Day Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai Celebrate United Nations Day at UH Hilo! Celebrate the amazing diversity represented at UH Hilo at this annual event featuring a parade of nations, informational displays, and special cultural performances as we strive for peace, unity, and justice around the world. Sponsored by the International Student Association & International Student Services program. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

