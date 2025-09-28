Next Level Transfers (FYE x Kīpuka) - Event Details

Next Level Transfers (FYE x Kīpuka) Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 5:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center Lava Landing Next Level Transfers is here!



Calling all transfer students( New & Returning ) it’s time to level up your college experience!



Join us at Lava Landing, a fun and relaxed event where you can connect with other transfer students and meet peer mentors who can help you navigate campus life, share tips, and maybe even become your new player two.



Come for the games, stay for the connections. College is your next level and it all starts here.



Location: Da Lava Tube, Campus Center

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

From: 5:00pm - 8:00pm For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

