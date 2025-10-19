Domestic Violence Awareness - Presenter - Leinani Yahiku - Event Details

Domestic Violence Awareness - Presenter - Leinani Yahiku Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: UCB Room 100 UH Hilo Vulcans, October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month!



Please join us for a powerful presentation hosted by Leinani Yahiku, CEO and Founder of Empower through Expression. As a survivor of domestic violence and sex trafficking, Leinani shares her story of resilience and hope. Through her work, she raises awareness, uplifts and empowers others with similar experiences, and inspires communities to take action in preventing violence through education. Come connect and be inspired to promote change in our communities.



This presentation is sponsored by UH Hilo Office of Equal Opportunity, Pau Violence, & Bright Sky. Download the free Bright Sky app to learn, raise awareness and support those impacted by Domestic Violence.



For disability accommodations, please contact Suzy Travis at susannt@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-78199 at least five (5) days prior to the event. For more information, contact: susannt@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7899

