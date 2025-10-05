Lori Crawford Artistʻs Talk - Event Details

Lori Crawford Artistʻs Talk Monday, October 6, 2025, 3:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UCB100 Lori Crawford Artistʻs Talk, Monday, Oct. 6th, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 pm in UCB100.

Lori Crawford is an artist and a Professor at Delaware State University. In conjunction with Em-bodied. Body Politics a group exhibition curated by Andrzej Kramarz at the East Hawaii Cultural Center

Oct. 4 - Nov. 28, 2025. The opening reception of the exhibition is Friday, October 3rd at 6:00 pm.



Lori Crawford's "socially conscious work manifests itself in several media such as, acrylic paint, collage, photography, electronic art and installations."

crawford-style.wixsite.com/loribcrawfordart/about



At the invitation of the UH Hilo Art Department, Lori Crawford will be giving an “Artistʻs Talk” about her life and work on the UH Hilo campus (in UCB100) on Monday, October 6th at 3:00 pm. (Light refreshments will be served afterward.)



More information about Lori Crawford, her life and work, can be found on her artistʻs website:

crawford-style.wixsite.com/loribcrawfordart/about For more information, contact: jippolit@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7112

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 5, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ... Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just ...