Monthly Trivia Night - Event Details

Monthly Trivia Night Thursday, October 16, 2025, 5:30pm – 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Come with your friends to Campus Center Plaza to compete in a fun boba Trivia Night! Teams will compete in a trivia-off to win pride, bragging rights, and gift cards. There will be drinks and snacks, too! The College of Arts and Sciences is sponsoring free Teapresso for the first 55 players, and Global Hope (a RISO) will host a concession stand of snacks.



Tables open at 5:30pm, trivia begins at 6pm.





This event is held by the Sociology Department, Communication Department, and the College of Arts and Sciences. For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988 Tags:

