Vulcan Game Day (UH Hilo Women's Volleyball) - Event Details

Vulcan Game Day (UH Hilo Women's Volleyball) Thursday, September 18, 2025, 7:00pm Location: UH Hilo Gymnasium VULCAN GAME DAY IS HERE! Let’s pack the stands and show what true Vulcan pride is all about! But before we hit the court…



Get ready to rally behind our UH Hilo Women’s Volleyball Team as they dominate the court! Let’s pack the gym and show off that unstoppable Vulcan pride!



BONUS: The first 70 first-year students to check in at the game will receive an exclusive Vulcan foam shaka ??. Don’t forget to share your mentor’s name at check-in!

Mahalo for supporting our student-athletes! Let’s show our school spirit!



- Thursday, September 18, 2025

- Starts: 7:00 PM

- Location: UH Hilo Gymnasium

- Theme: Retro Night (70s & 80s)



In collaboration with @hilovulcans , @kipukauhh @uhhilofye For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

