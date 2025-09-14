National Constitution and Citizenship Day Information Table - Event Details

This event has concluded and is no longer current.

National Constitution and Citizenship Day Information Table Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai The League of Women Voters of Hawaiʻi County will be staffing an information table in observance of National Constitution and Citizenship Day. We will be distributing free pocket-size copies of the US Constitution.



We will also have voter information and registration materials available. If you have questions about voting, the constitution, or citizenship, we have answers. Please stop by the table and say hello! For more information, contact: rrobison@hawaii.edu (808) 345-8834 Tags:



