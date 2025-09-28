Kuleana & Community: What Really Happens in Therapy - Event Details
Kuleana & Community: What Really Happens in Therapy
Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Mookini Library)
Kuleana & Community Talk Story
What Really Happens in Therapy? A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Counseling Relationship
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Melissa Bartholomew, MA, LMHC.
Melissa Bartholomew, MA, LMHC, is a licensed mental health counselor with over 17 years of experience supporting individuals through life transitions, trauma, and personal growth in both community and private practice settings. She currently serves as the Program Coordinator for the Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology program at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
This conversation will explore common myths about counseling, what the therapeutic process actually looks like, and how it can support anyone seeking clarity, growth, or healing at any stage of life.
Friday, October 3, 2025
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Center for Global Education and Exchange, and Dr. Alton Okinaka.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
