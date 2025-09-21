Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Captain Samuel LeMar - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Captain Samuel LeMar Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Mookini Library) Kuleana & Community Talk Story



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Captain Samuel LeMar of the Salvation Army.



The Salvation Army serves Hawai‘i County through a broad range of programs, from meeting immediate needs such as food, shelter, and disaster relief, to providing long-term support in areas such as housing, youth services, and addiction recovery. This presentation will highlight how our mission brings Aloha & Hope in Action across the island through both direct services and strong community partnerships.



Friday, September 26, 2025

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Center for Global Education and Exchange, and Dr. Alton Okinaka. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

