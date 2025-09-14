Crashout Prevention: Burnout to Balance - Event Details

This event has concluded and is no longer current.

Crashout Prevention: Burnout to Balance Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 5:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Kīpuka ʻAlahonua Pop Up College can be stressful -- but don't let it burn you out!



Come talk story and recharge with us.



Join our cozy session on finding balance, staying grounded, and keeping your spark alive this semester ? Also, enjoy free ice cream while we share real crash out prevention tips ?? Let’s cool down, connect, and thrive together!



The first 40 students who attend will receive a free self-care kit.



- Wednesday, September 17, 2025

- ʻAlahonua Pop-Up

- 5:00pm - 6:30pm



Register here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform Special Restrictions: Pre-register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418 Tags:

What's also happening?

Week of September 14, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Sign up for Healthy Relationships 101! Connect with peers to build confidence and skills in creating the relationships you want! Counseling Services is offering a 4-week free online workshop this semester called Healthy Relationships 101. ... Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ... Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just ...