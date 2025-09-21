A Niu Crafternoon - Event Details

A Niu Crafternoon Friday, September 26, 2025, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: UCB127 Discover the art of lau niu weaving!



Join expert niu practitioner Mikey Kyser in a hands on workshop where you’ll learn to craft hats from lau niu, or coconut fronds.



Whether you’re a first time weaver or already have experience, weave got you covered! This workshop welcomes all skill levels. Come build your weaving skills, spark your creativity, and connect with transfer students and friends at our upcoming Niu Crafternoon Event!



Sign up at the QR code on the flyer- limited spots available! For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 21, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Sign up for Healthy Relationships 101! Connect with peers to build confidence and skills in creating the relationships you want! Counseling Services is offering a 4-week free online workshop this semester called Healthy Relationships 101. ... Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ... Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just ...