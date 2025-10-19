"Civility in the Workplace" Training - Event Details
"Civility in the Workplace" Training
Location: Student Services Center (SSC), W-201
Build Skills for a Positive Workplace: "Civility in the Workplace" covers the financial costs of conflict, frustrating workplace behaviors, their consequences, and how to use collaborative skills to lay the foundation for a civil organization. This training, which includes hands-on practice, has been offered on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island for state agencies, healthcare entities, and nonprofit organizations. Participants will learn techniques and tools for immediate use in daily interactions with co-workers, supervisees, and supervisors.
Topics Covered Include:
- Frustrating Workplace Behaviors
- Shifting Perspective
- Responsible Messages
- Conflict Avoidance
- Impact of Civility on Performance
- Cooling Hot Buttons
Sign up for one 4-hour session by using the QR code available on the event flyer, or online by visiting the UH Hilo Human Resources page:
Session 1: Oct. 23 8:00AM-12:00PM
Session 2: Oct. 23 12:30PM-4:30PM
Session 3: Oct. 24 8:00AM-12:00 PM
Session 4: Oct. 24 12:30PM-4:30PM
Expert Trainer Diane Petropulos, M.A.
Diane Petropulos, M.A., is a principal in ADR in ACTION, offering mediation, facilitation, and training services in mediation and workplace conflict. She has developed and conducted trainings in Hawaiʻi, and is a former lecturer at the master’s level in the Human Resource Management Program at UH Mānoa. Diane has mediated hundreds of circuit, district, and small claims court cases for Maui Mediation Services and currently serves on their Board of Directors. She is Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for Mediation Centers of Hawaiʻi (MCH). Diane serves on a panel of federal mediators handling Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) cases and is a certified Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) mediator.
Please pre-register to confirm your space.
Special Restrictions: Please pre-register to participate. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZgirGd3ClAbavF-wb6C3tRXSRAX_uu2QfcmEvV4fiV9eOkw/viewform
For more information, contact: hrhilo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7626
