Mix and Match - Meet the Student Organizations - Event Details

Mix and Match - Meet the Student Organizations

Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

You're settling into your routine this semester and we have two opportunities for you to enhance your experience here at UH Hilo! Join us in the Campus Center Plaza on Wednesday 9/24/25 from 2pm-4pm and on Wednesday 10/1/24 from 10am-12pm to learn about ways to get involved and have fun on campus and in our community.



Our campus' Chartered Student Organizations (CSOs) and RISOs (Registered Independent Student Organizations) will be on hand to share about what they do and how you can join the fun - there's something to suit everyone's need or interest. If you don't find what you're looking for, learn how to start your own special interest group here at UH Hilo!



This event is open to the UH Hilo community. We will have free refreshments while supplies last, music, various activities at the tables, and giveaways!



This is a chance to get involved and get to know various groups and organizations.



Your involvement can make a difference not only in your college experience but to UH Hilo.

For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

