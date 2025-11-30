Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center - Announcement Details

Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center Location: Vulcan Gym or Student Life Center Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just showing off your skills, there’s something for everyone.



Fall 2025 Sports Line-Up & Key Dates



Indoor Volleyball: Saturday, September 13th; 9 AM – 5 PM

- Deadline to register: Wednesday, September 10th by 3 PM

- Site: Vulcan Gym



Outdoor Sand Volleyball: Saturday, September 27th; 9 AM – 5 PM

- Deadline: Wednesday, September 24th by 3 PM

- Site: Student Life Center Sand Court



Pickleball (Doubles, Men’s & Women’s teams): Saturday, October 11th; 9 AM – 4 PM

- Deadline: Wednesday, October 8th by 3 PM

- Site: Vulcan Gym



Glow-in-the-Dark Dodgeball: Wednesday, October 29th; 9 PM – 12 AM Midnight

- Deadline: Saturday, October 25th by 3 PM

- Site: Vulcan Gym



Soccer (Outdoor or Indoor TBD): Saturday, November 15th; 9 AM – 4 PM

- Deadline: Wednesday, November 12nd by 3 PM

- Site: Vulcan Gym or Soccer Field



3-on-3 Basketball: Saturday, December 6th; 9 AM – 4 PM

- Deadline: Wednesday, December 3rd by 3 PM

- Site: Vulcan Gym



How to Join



- Who can participate: UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students. Join as a team or as a free agent!

- Membership required: SLC membership ($118 per semester), unless you're enrolled in in-person courses (fee included). IDs must be validated at Lava Landing.

- What to bring: Validated ID (e.g., FA25), athletic footwear (no Crocs or steel-toe boots), and a reusable water bottle. Waiver signing is required.

- Registration Link: hilo.hawaii.edu/rec/intramural-sports.php#schedule Special Restrictions: Must have a current Student Life Center membership. For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 30, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Sign up for Healthy Relationships 101! Connect with peers to build confidence and skills in creating the relationships you want! Counseling Services is offering a 4-week free online workshop this semester called Healthy Relationships 101. ... Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ... Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just ...