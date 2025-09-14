Apple-Solutely Fall - Event Details

This event has concluded and is no longer current.

Apple-Solutely Fall Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Popup (Peace Pole walkway) Have an APPLE-SOLUTELY awesome Fall!



Fruitful Opportunities Abound!



ʻTis the season for apple picking. Stop by the Campus Center popup (Peace Pole walkway between Library and Dining Canopy) on Wednesday September 17, 2025 from 12pm-2pm and pick yourself an apple to go! Apples for students recognizing your growing knowledge here at UH Hilo. Maybe an apple a day will keep homework at bay! For more information, contact: vlc411@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

