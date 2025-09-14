Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Kuleana and Resilience - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Kuleana and Resilience

Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Mookini Library)

Kuleana & Community:

Kuleana and Resilience: Caring for ʻĀina, Property, and Protecting Community



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. On Hawaïʻi Island, our kuleana to care for the land (mālama ʻāina) and our homes is directly tied to protecting our families and communities from disaster. This talk will explore how land stewardship, home hardening, preparedness, and shared responsibility build resilience against wildfires, tsunamis, and other island hazards.



Fire Chief Kazuo Todd is a 21-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Fire Department. He follows a “servant leadership” philosophy, believing that the goal of the leader is to focus primarily on the well-being of the people he leads and the community he serves. Prior to his appointment as Fire Chief, he held leadership roles in Fire Prevention and Auxiliary Services, including six years as Battalion Chief. He is the Chair of the Hawaiʻi State Fire Council, and a member of the Hawaiʻi Fire Chiefs Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs.



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Center for Global Education and Exchange, and Dr. Alton Okinaka.

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

