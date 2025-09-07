Kuleana & Community: Transforming Communities through Kōkua - Event Details

Kuleana & Community: Transforming Communities through Kōkua Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Mookini Library) Kuleana & Community:

From Waiākea to Waiwai: Transforming Communities through Kōkua



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Geoli Ng from Waiākea Water. She will discuss the power of community-focused initiatives and how local action can create systemic change.



Geoli is born and raised in the Waiākea Ahupuaʻa of Hilo, Hawaiʻi and is a proud Native Hawaiian driven by a deep commitment to uplifting communities and improving the lives of Hawaiʻi’s most vulnerable.



Friday, September 12, 2025

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, and Center for Global Education and Exchange, and Dr. Alton Okinaka. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

