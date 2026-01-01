Black Grace, New Zealand’s leading contemporary dance group. - Event Details

Black Grace, New Zealand’s leading contemporary dance group.

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Motivated to provide a different perspective and a fresh voice in the dance scene, Neil Ieremia founded his own company, Black Grace, in 1995, with ten male dancers of Pacific, Māori and New Zealand heritage. Drawing from his Samoan and New Zealand roots to create innovative dance works that reach across social, cultural and generational barriers, Mr Ieremia has changed the face of contemporary dance in New Zealand and turned Black Grace into one of the most recognizable and iconic cultural brands.



His company tours the length and breadth of New Zealand developing new audiences and a new appreciation for dance.



The work itself is highly physical, rich in the story telling traditions of the South Pacific and expressed with raw finesse, unique beauty and power.



The Company features some of New Zealand’s finest dancers and has toured internationally to Australia, Canada, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Japan, Luxembourg, Scotland, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, and New Caledonia.



In 2004 Black Grace made its USA debut, performing a sold out season at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, with a subsequent return to the Festival in 2005. Since then, the Company has performed regularly throughout North America, earning audience and critical acclaim.



In 2009 Black Grace was presented with a resolution passed by the Guam Legislator in recognition of their work with local communities, and 2010 saw the Mayor of Honolulu officially proclaim the 6th February 2010 as “Black Grace Day”. Black Grace received a Herald Angel Award at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Special Restrictions: Tickets: $30 General, $25 Discount, $15 Student w/ VALID ID & Youth 17 & Under

and are available online anytime: www.arts center.uhh.hawaii.edu or by phone: Tuesday-Thursday 9am - 11am

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

