Taiko Festival 2025 - Event Details

Taiko Festival 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

IT’S TAIKO TIME...2025!



Rhythm + energy + stamina = taiko!





This exhilarating weekend of vibrant drumming and physical choreography will bring together the best of Big Island Taiko. Taishoji Taiko, under the direction of Chad Nakagawa was founded under the direction of Yoshihumi Ono at Taishoji Soto Mission in Hilo.





The Puna Hongwanji Taiko Club, under the direction of Rev. Earl Ikeda and Paul Sakamoto was founded in 2003 by Rev. Ikeda as a community-focused group, with drummers of all ages and experience, striving to perpetuate taiko as a cultural and recreational activity.





Kona Daifukuji Taiko, was founded in 1988 by Rev. Tamiya and his wife and is comprised of youth from elementary through high school following the directions of their instructor, Akemi Iwamoto and assistants Amy Nakadeand Asia Macatiag.





Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko from Kohala will round out the program. Imported from Okinawa and nurtured by Akemi Martin Sensi, the group now boasts over 100 active members across the Hawaiian Islands. Their performance uniquely blends traditional and contemporary influences with tremendous energy and the thunderous sound of the taiko drums.





After a multi-year hiatus Hui Okinawa Kobudo Taiko, under the direction of Lee Watanabe, is back to join the fun of BITF 2025! Founded in 2002, Hui Okinawa Kobudo Taiko performs a style of taiko that is heavily influenced by the disciplines of kobudo. This style of taiko showcases the power and intensity of kobudo through dynamic rhythms, sharp and swift movements, strong stances and postures, and spirited shouts.



The energetic, dramatic style of the festival will have you feeling the rhythm right to your core!

Special Restrictions: Tickets: $20 General, $15 Discount, $10 Student w/ Valid ID & Youth 17 & Under

and are available online anytime: artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu or by phone: Tuesday-Thursday 9am - 11am

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

