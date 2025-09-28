Pūlama ʻOhana: Cherish Family Earth - Event Details

Pūlama ʻOhana: Cherish Family Earth

Friday, October 3, 2025, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Perfroming Arts Center

Cherishing and celebrating the ‘ohana of planet earth with the original music of Apokolani with special guests and sages sharing: mele, hula, moʻolelo, dance, poetry, imagery…



Island sway weaves sounds with local and world savvy musicians, performing a blended perspectives and stories that honors planet earth family. All living things, are inter-connected—the ‘ohana of seen and unseen—people, plants, animals, wind, waters, land.



A concert of hope and gratitude.

Lucky we live Hawaiʻi.

Special Restrictions: Tickets: $20 General, $15 Discount, $10 Student w/ VALID ID & Youth 17 & Under

and are available online anytime: www.arts center.uhh.hawaii.edu or by phone: Tuesday-Thursday 9am - 11am

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

