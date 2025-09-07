Wela Ka Hao Mākeke - Event Details
Wela Ka Hao Mākeke
Location: Campus Center Plaza
We are so excited to host our 2nd annual Wela Ka Hao Mākeke! An event created by our haumāna who are inspired by Hawaiʻi creatives and entrepreneurs to showcase the unique artistry of our pae ʻāina.
Join us for a night of local crafts, apparel, food vendors, and live music!
?️ Friday, September 12, 2025
⏰ 5-9PM
?UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza
See you there!
For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418
