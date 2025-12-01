Final Exams Begin - Event Details

Final Exams Begin Monday, December 15, 2025 Location: Online for schedule Final exam Week, Dates: 12/15-19/25.

Final Exam schedule available at:

hilo.hawaii.edu/uhh/vcaa/Final-Exams.php For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

What's also happening?

Announcements