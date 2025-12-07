Complete Withdrawal Deadline w/W - Event Details

Complete Withdrawal Deadline w/W Thursday, December 11, 2025 Location: Office of the Registrar, SSC Room E-101 Last Day to Completely Withdrawal from all UH Hilo courses with a W grade

Form can be found at the Office of the Registrar or online at:

hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/documents/registrar/forms/RegistrationForms/CompleteWithdraw_uhhroRegForm.pdf For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

