Student Veterans Reminder: Submit Veteran Enrollment Form - Event Details
Location: Office of the Registrar, SSC Room E-101
Early registration is coming up next month. Please ensure the Veteran Enrollment Verification is submitted after registering for the upcoming semester to ensure payment from the VA. Form is available online at: hawaii.kualibuild.com/app/6675113dca173e013b694e03/run
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
