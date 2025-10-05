Student Veterans Reminder: Submit Veteran Enrollment Form - Event Details

Student Veterans Reminder: Submit Veteran Enrollment Form Monday, October 6, 2025 Location: Office of the Registrar, SSC Room E-101 Early registration is coming up next month. Please ensure the Veteran Enrollment Verification is submitted after registering for the upcoming semester to ensure payment from the VA. Form is available online at: hawaii.kualibuild.com/app/6675113dca173e013b694e03/run For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Announcements

