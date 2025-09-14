Last day to Drop Classes without W - Event Details
Last day to Drop Classes without W
Location: Online via STAR GPS
Today is the last day to withdraw from courses without W grade. Courses need to be dropped online at STAR GPS. Any refund will be issued from the Cashier’s Office. To drop all your UH Hilo classes, visit the Complete Withdrawal instructions hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/makechanges.php
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
