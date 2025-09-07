Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Last Day for Credit/No Credit Option - Event Details

Last Day for Credit/No Credit Option

Location: Office of the Registrar, SSC Room E-101

Today is the last day to turn in Credit/No Credit forms to the Office of the Registrar.
Form can be found at:
hawaii.kualibuild.com/app/660493b2f0b061013b0fd1cb/run

For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

