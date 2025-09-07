Fall 2025 Graduation-Final Deadline - Event Details

Fall 2025 Graduation-Final Deadline Friday, September 12, 2025 Location: UH Hilo Cashier’s Office, Office of the Registrar Student application must be submitted by today to apply for Fall 2025 graduation.

If problems are encountered after this deadline with the application, graduation will not be processed.



Degree/Certificate Application can be found at the Office of the Registrar or online at:

hawaii.kualibuild.com/app/652710dea9f0e9013a834dca/run For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

