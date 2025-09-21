Dance Collective - Event Details

Dance Collective

Friday, September 26, 2025, 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $25 General, $20 Discount, $10 Student w/ VALID ID & Youth 17 & Under



The 9th annual Dance Collective is back! Kicking off the Performing Arts Center’s 2025-2026 series of shows, this concert continues to showcase both emerging and established choreographers from our dance community.





This is a ONE NIGHT ONLY show that is not to be missed. Get your tickets early as the Dance Collective shows sell out. Some material may not be suitable for all audiences, parental discretion is advised.

Tickets are available NOW online: www.artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu



Beginning September 9th: Call the box Office 808-932-7490 T-TH 9am-11am

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

