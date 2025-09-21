Dance Collective - Event Details
Dance Collective
Location: Performing Arts Center
Dance Collective
Friday, September 26, 2025 @ 7:00pm
Tickets: $25 General, $20 Discount, $10 Student w/ VALID ID & Youth 17 & Under
The 9th annual Dance Collective is back! Kicking off the Performing Arts Center’s 2025-2026 series of shows, this concert continues to showcase both emerging and established choreographers from our dance community.
This is a ONE NIGHT ONLY show that is not to be missed. Get your tickets early as the Dance Collective shows sell out. Some material may not be suitable for all audiences, parental discretion is advised.
Tickets are available NOW online: www.artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu
Beginning September 9th: Call the box Office 808-932-7490 T-TH 9am-11am
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
