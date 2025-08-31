SEA EDUCATION ASSOCIATION (SEA) Information Session - Event Details

SEA EDUCATION ASSOCIATION (SEA) Information Session Thursday, September 4, 2025, 12:30pm – 1:30pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Ocean-Focused Study Abroad Programs For All Majors



ABOUT SEA

Explore the ocean with SEA's unique semester and summer study abroad programs! SEA's innovative approach combines classroom instruction on its Woods Hole, MA campus with hands-on experience aboard tall ship sailing research vessels and coastal island communities in the Atlantic. SEA offers more than $1 million in financial aid annuallv. With a focus on topics including climate change, marine biodiversity, coral reef conservation, environmental justice, conservation policy, and human impacts on the environment, SEA's programs address critical issues related to the ocean.



KEY LOCATIONS

Anguilla

Barbados

Bermuda

Dominica

Gulf of Maine

Hawai*i

Saint Kitts and Nevis

US Virgin Islands

Woods Hole, MA For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

