SEA EDUCATION ASSOCIATION (SEA) Information Session - Event Details
SEA EDUCATION ASSOCIATION (SEA) Information Session
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Ocean-Focused Study Abroad Programs For All Majors
ABOUT SEA
Explore the ocean with SEA's unique semester and summer study abroad programs! SEA's innovative approach combines classroom instruction on its Woods Hole, MA campus with hands-on experience aboard tall ship sailing research vessels and coastal island communities in the Atlantic. SEA offers more than $1 million in financial aid annuallv. With a focus on topics including climate change, marine biodiversity, coral reef conservation, environmental justice, conservation policy, and human impacts on the environment, SEA's programs address critical issues related to the ocean.
KEY LOCATIONS
Anguilla
Barbados
Bermuda
Dominica
Gulf of Maine
Hawai*i
Saint Kitts and Nevis
US Virgin Islands
Woods Hole, MA
For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
