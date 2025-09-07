safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details
safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training
Location: University Building (UCB) Room 111
safeTALK: Suicide Alertness for Everyone
LivingWorks safeTALK 4-hour training prepares participants to:
- Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper
- Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide
- Connect the person to first aid and suicide intervention resources
Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss, especially to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.
---------
For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact hduley@hawaii.edu 808 932-7963
Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Recreation and Wellness Programs, Hawai'i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force and DOE Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.
Special Restrictions: Please register, by visiting: https://forms.gle/GFCmKAogDgyxyBSi6
For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963
