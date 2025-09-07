safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training Monday, September 8, 2025, 12:00pm – 4:00pm Location: University Building (UCB) Room 111 safeTALK: Suicide Alertness for Everyone



LivingWorks safeTALK 4-hour training prepares participants to:



- Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper

- Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide

- Connect the person to first aid and suicide intervention resources





Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss, especially to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.





For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact hduley@hawaii.edu 808 932-7963



Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Recreation and Wellness Programs, Hawai'i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force and DOE Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch. Special Restrictions: Please register, by visiting: https://forms.gle/GFCmKAogDgyxyBSi6 For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

