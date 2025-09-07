So Matcha To Learn About Time Management - Event Details

So Matcha To Learn About Time Management Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Calling all UH Hilo students! Start the semester strong with tips, tools, and free matcha



- When: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025

- Time: 4–6 PM

- Where: SSC W201



What’s in store:



- Pro tips from Natalie Christensen, COO of Aloha Bridal Connections

- Learn digital tools like Notion to stay organized

- Find a time management style that works for YOU



Bonus: First 30 participants get a free matcha from Hilo Ice Coffee and a visit our stationary bar, filled with Bujo Bae goodies.





Space is limited—register early @ forms.gle/uuaDcDUqGsZD8Wsf8 Special Restrictions: Space is limited—[register early to avoid disappointment]https://forms.gle/uuaDcDUqGsZD8Wsf8) For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

