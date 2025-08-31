Welina Bash: Grindz and Vibes - Event Details
Welina Bash: Grindz and Vibes
Location: Library Lānai and Campus Center
Welina Bash: Grindz & Vibes
For UH Hilo Students, Faculty and Staff
with an invitation extended to the HawCC campus
all attendees must have a valid UH ID
Sponsored by:
UH Hilo Administrative Affairs
Thursday, September 4, 2025
3:00 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.
Library Lānai and Campus Center
Live Musical Entertainment by:
Kanaka Fiyah, and
The Vitals 808
Six Food Truck Vendors:
Aloe Kine Smoothies
Anuenue’s Kitchen
Duck Fat FT
Hui Come Eat
KG Mexican Food
Thai Smile
Present proof of UH registration or employment (validated Student ID or UH ID) to receive a token, which can be redeemed for one complimentary meal at the food trucks. A token is required—food will not be available for purchase with cash.
Event Schedule:
3:00p Opening and Welcome
3:00p Food Trucks Open
3:30p No-Host Sodexo Bar Service Open
4-5:00p Kanaka Fiyah
5:30-6:30p The Vitals 808
Beer, wine, and seltzers will be available at the cash-only bar with a 2-drink maximum per person. Must be 21 and older with a valid ID (HDL, State ID, Passport, etc.) Alcohol must be consumed in the Campus Center Dining Room or under the Campus Center Dining Room Outdoor Canopy.
Special Restrictions: For UH Hilo Students, Faculty and Staff (UH ID required) with an invitation extended to the HawCC campus.
For more information, contact: vcadmin@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650
