Welina Bash: Grindz and Vibes - Event Details

Welina Bash: Grindz and Vibes

Thursday, September 4, 2025, 3:00pm – 6:30pm

Location: Library Lānai and Campus Center

Welina Bash: Grindz & Vibes

For UH Hilo Students, Faculty and Staff

with an invitation extended to the HawCC campus

all attendees must have a valid UH ID



Sponsored by:

UH Hilo Administrative Affairs



Thursday, September 4, 2025

3:00 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.

Library Lānai and Campus Center



Live Musical Entertainment by:

Kanaka Fiyah, and

The Vitals 808



Six Food Truck Vendors:

Aloe Kine Smoothies

Anuenue’s Kitchen

Duck Fat FT

Hui Come Eat

KG Mexican Food

Thai Smile



Present proof of UH registration or employment (validated Student ID or UH ID) to receive a token, which can be redeemed for one complimentary meal at the food trucks. A token is required—food will not be available for purchase with cash.



Event Schedule:

3:00p Opening and Welcome

3:00p Food Trucks Open

3:30p No-Host Sodexo Bar Service Open

4-5:00p Kanaka Fiyah

5:30-6:30p The Vitals 808



Beer, wine, and seltzers will be available at the cash-only bar with a 2-drink maximum per person. Must be 21 and older with a valid ID (HDL, State ID, Passport, etc.) Alcohol must be consumed in the Campus Center Dining Room or under the Campus Center Dining Room Outdoor Canopy.

Special Restrictions: For UH Hilo Students, Faculty and Staff (UH ID required) with an invitation extended to the HawCC campus.

For more information, contact: vcadmin@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650