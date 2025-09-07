BE Global Camp - Thailand 2025 Info Session - Event Details

BE Global Camp - Thailand 2025 Info Session Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 1:30pm – 2:30pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Want to study abroad this winter? Learn how you can earn 3 credits in Bangkok this winter!



Why Join?

2-week program in Bangkok, Thailand

Explore biodiversity, sustainability & Thai culture

Hosted by Mahidol University

Open to students from all majors

Travel insurance, housing, excursions & support included

Eligible for financial aid support For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

