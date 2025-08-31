Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Fulfilling Kuleana - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Fulfilling Kuleana Friday, September 5, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Fulfilling Kuleana



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Elena Cabatu, Director of Marketing, Legislative and Public Affairs at Hilo Benioff Medical Center. Elena's father once asked her, "what will you give back to your community when you grow up?" Her talk story features the three priorities she found that she loves and wants to get good at to help give back to her community.



Elena began her career in Washington, D.C., working on international women's rights and health. She returned back to Hawai'i Island in 2006. She is a Hilo girl who loves serving her community by advocating for healthcare, women's rights and LGBTQIA issues.





Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka and Vanessa Carlson. For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

