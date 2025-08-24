Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Kuleana in Practice - Event Details
Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Kuleana in Practice
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Building Community Through Conversation
Kuleana in Practice
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Hawai'i Island Mayor Kimo Alameda who will be talking about how each of us has kuleana. To the land, to each other, even in the face of adversity.
Mayor Kimo Alameda is a proud father of seven children who has dedicated his professional career to serving the people of Hawai'i Island. Prior to being elected as Mayor, he led Bay Clinic as CEO, the Hawai'i Island Fentanyl Task Force, and was the Executive of the County of Hawaï'i's Office of Aging. A licensed psychologist and former coach, Mayor Alameda leads the County to build healthy communities, support geographic equity, and create a stronger island for all.
Friday, August 29, 2025 | 12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka and Vanessa Carlson.
For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: community kuleana and community mayor's office hawaii island
