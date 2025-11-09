Kuleana and Community Talk Story - Announcement Details
Kuleana and Community Talk Story
Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment.
Kuleana and Community Talk Story sessions are an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and community members to come together in a safe space and discuss topics that are important to the community. Guest speakers are invited to share their insights with the audience and start conversations that hopefully lead to collaboration and further conversations between community members and campus members.
All Kuleana and Community Talk Story sessions are held on Fridays from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center beginning August 29, 2025 through November 14, 2025.
Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo.
This event is free and open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
*Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor's Office, Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic
Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and Vanessa Carlson.
For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287*
For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
