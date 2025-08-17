Cool Down & Connect: Mentor Mixer (FYE x Kīpuka) - Event Details
Cool Down & Connect: Mentor Mixer (FYE x Kīpuka)
Location: Campus Center Sodexo Lānai
Cool Down & Connect: Mentor Mixer is the sweetest way to kick off the semester!
Join us as we welcome our new incoming students and ‘Ohana to UH Hilo with chill vibes, good company, and a scoop of campus connection!
- Meet fellow first-year & transfer students!
- Connect with mentors from @kipukauhh & @uhhilofye
- Cool off, relax, and learn about the support waiting for you!
Come for the fun! Get the chance to leave with new friends and sweet memories!
For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384
Tags: FYE Kipuka First Year Students 'Ohana Orientation Mentorship
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Your Kuleana, Your Health
- Your Responsibility to Your Health - Making Changes for the Better Just as much as it is your responsibility to care for our islands’ ‘āina, it is also your responsibility to care for the ‘āina of your body. ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ...
- Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.