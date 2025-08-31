Your Kuleana, Your Health - Announcement Details
Your Kuleana, Your Health
Your Responsibility to Your Health - Making Changes for the Better
Just as much as it is your responsibility to care for our islands’ ‘āina, it is also your responsibility to care for the ‘āina of your body. Using methods and practices from CDC-approved Diabetes Prevention Programs with proven effectiveness in lowering your risk of weight-related health complications, this program seeks to extend these skills to all members of our Hawaii Island community to prevent these conditions before they begin.
This 4-month program will contain 2-3 in-person meetings per month at UH Hilo’s Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) to teach you how to engage in healthier foods, improve exercise habits, and begin your journey to your best health.
Schedule (Wednesdays, from 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM)
September 3rd, 2025
September 17th, 2025
October 1st, 2025
October 15th, 2025
October 29th, 2025
November 5th, 2025
November 19th, 2025
December 3rd, 2025
About Our Program Leaders
This program is facilitated by Dr. Aryn Meguro and Dr. Bryce Fukunaga. Both are practicing Hawaii pharmacists, certified lifestyle coaches through the American Association of Diabetes Educators, and associate professors at the UH Hilo DKICP. DKICP student pharmacists will also be assisting in participant health screenings and session discussions.
Sign Up Today!
There are limited spaces available for this program, as smaller cohorts have allowed for the program be more personal and impactful to the individual. To sign up for the Your Kuleana, Your Health Program, copy the URL to complete a short eligibility questionnaire. If eligible, this program functions on a first-come-first-serve basis! Upon submitting the form, more information will be given to you using the contact information provided.
Please complete the Google Form @ forms.gle/2tr7YLX6nrYAg1Jq6 to be considered in the cohort of the DKICP Your Kuleana, Your Health Program Fall 2025!
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact us at arynm@hawaii.edu or rk62@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: arynm@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7909
Tags: DKICP kuleana diabetes prevention
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Your Kuleana, Your Health
- Your Responsibility to Your Health - Making Changes for the Better Just as much as it is your responsibility to care for our islands’ ‘āina, it is also your responsibility to care for the ‘āina of your body. ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ...
- Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.