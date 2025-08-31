Your Kuleana, Your Health - Announcement Details

Your Kuleana, Your Health

Your Responsibility to Your Health - Making Changes for the Better



Just as much as it is your responsibility to care for our islands’ ‘āina, it is also your responsibility to care for the ‘āina of your body. Using methods and practices from CDC-approved Diabetes Prevention Programs with proven effectiveness in lowering your risk of weight-related health complications, this program seeks to extend these skills to all members of our Hawaii Island community to prevent these conditions before they begin.



This 4-month program will contain 2-3 in-person meetings per month at UH Hilo’s Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) to teach you how to engage in healthier foods, improve exercise habits, and begin your journey to your best health.



Schedule (Wednesdays, from 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM)



September 3rd, 2025

September 17th, 2025

October 1st, 2025

October 15th, 2025

October 29th, 2025

November 5th, 2025

November 19th, 2025

December 3rd, 2025



About Our Program Leaders



This program is facilitated by Dr. Aryn Meguro and Dr. Bryce Fukunaga. Both are practicing Hawaii pharmacists, certified lifestyle coaches through the American Association of Diabetes Educators, and associate professors at the UH Hilo DKICP. DKICP student pharmacists will also be assisting in participant health screenings and session discussions.



Sign Up Today!



There are limited spaces available for this program, as smaller cohorts have allowed for the program be more personal and impactful to the individual. To sign up for the Your Kuleana, Your Health Program, copy the URL to complete a short eligibility questionnaire. If eligible, this program functions on a first-come-first-serve basis! Upon submitting the form, more information will be given to you using the contact information provided.



Please complete the Google Form @ forms.gle/2tr7YLX6nrYAg1Jq6 to be considered in the cohort of the DKICP Your Kuleana, Your Health Program Fall 2025!



If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact us at arynm@hawaii.edu or rk62@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: arynm@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7909

Tags: