Community to Campus Fair - Event Details

Community to Campus Fair Thursday, August 28, 2025, 2:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Vulcan ʻOhana Week of Welcome continues with the Community to Campus Fair!



Join us to learn more about the multitude of resources available to you in our community of Hilo! Human services are often free services, you just need to know where to look for them. To make it easy for you, we’re bringing the community to you here on campus!



Lots of resources available to you from 2pm-4pm in the Campus Center Plaza. For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of August 24, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Your Kuleana, Your Health Your Responsibility to Your Health - Making Changes for the Better Just as much as it is your responsibility to care for our islands’ ‘āina, it is also your responsibility to care for the ‘āina of your body. ... Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ... Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...