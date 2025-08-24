Feel Inspired, Get Hired!/Letʻs Get Involved Part 2 Fair - Event Details

Feel Inspired, Get Hired!/Letʻs Get Involved Part 2 Fair Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:00am – 12:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza This is the perfect time for students to learn more about on-campus jobs through various departments that are currently hiring at the “Feel Inspired & Hired” fair! Come learn find out who is hiring. On-site job interviews possible!



Missed the club day yesterday afternoon? Then join us for our “Lets Get Involved-Part 2” fair with a variety of student clubs/organizations available to answer questions about what they do and how to join them. Stop by and learn more about the opportunities that will enrich your academic experience at UH Hilo! For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

Announcements

