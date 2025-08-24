Letʻs Get Involved Part 1 - Event Details

Letʻs Get Involved Part 1 Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 2:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza There are a multitude of ways to get involved with your peers while pursuing higher education. A perfect place to find more information on student organizations is at the Letʻs Get Involved Fair (Part 1)!



Stop by the Campus Center Plaza on Wednesday afternoon from 2pm-4pm and visit the different student organizations ready to share information about what they do and how you can join them! This is an opportunity to learn more, join a student club/organization, meet other students, and engage in some fun in your first week of the semester! Bonus: The first 100 students to visit tables will receive a free karaage chicken bowl from Tenkatori! For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

What's also happening?

Announcements

