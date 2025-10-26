Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising - Announcement Details

Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising

Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. If you don't complete this appointment, a registration hold will be placed on your record, preventing registration for Spring 2026 classes in November.



Spring 2026 course availability and STAR shopping carts open on Monday, October 27.

Spring registration begins November 10.



We look forward to meeting with you soon!



Schedule your Appointment Today on STAR Balance at hilo.hawaii.edu/appointment



1. Log in to STAR Balance and select "Academic Advising"

2. Click/Tap on "UH Hilo Advising Center"

3. Select your Academic Advisor

4. View your advisor's availability and select a time that is available for an appointment that works for your schedule.

5. Enter your information, including your preferred modality, and click on "Submit". You will receive an appointment confirmation email via your hawaii.edu account. If you select advising via Zoom, the Zoom link will be included in the confirmation email.

For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776

