Level Up: Grad School Edition - Event Details

Level Up: Grad School Edition Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Is a Bachelor's Enough for the Future You Want?



Thinking about a graduate-level education but don’t know where to start?



- Meet grad program reps

- Get insider tips on admissions & what schools really want

- Learn about scholarships, assistantships & funding

- Chat with our Testing Center about standardized test options



Explore your options. Ask questions.



For more information, contact the Career Services- Internship & Experiential Learning Program at

(808) 932-7777 or xplearn@hawaii.edu.



For disability accommodation, contact Career Services at 808-932-7777 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or xplearn@hawaii.edu by October 01, 2025. For more information, contact: xplearn@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777

