Internship Fair - Event Details
Internship Fair
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Join Us for UH Hilo's 2025 Internship Fair!
Are you seeking an internship for the 2025-2026 Academic School Year?
Are you ready to gain real- world experience in your field?
Are you graduating soon and want to strengthen your resume?
Join us and discover what type of internships are available in our community! Not ready for an internship, stop by to network with our participating employers, discuss your career interests, or skill development goals!
For more information, contact the Career Services- Internship & Experiential Learning Program at
(808) 932-7777 or xplearn@hawaii.edu.
For disability accommodation, contact Career Services at 808-932-7777 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or xplearn@hawaii.edu by September 3, 2025.
For more information, contact: xplearn@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777
Tags: Campus Center Career Services Internships Events Career
