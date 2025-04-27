Gender and Women's Studies: May 1st Meet Your Major Trivia - Event Details
Gender and Women's Studies: May 1st Meet Your Major Trivia
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Gender and Women's Studies (GWS) students!
Gender and Women’s Studies (GWS) and the Diversity Center present Meet Your Major Trivia night on May 1st, at the Campus Center Plaza.
Come get to know faculty, fellow students, and career opportunities over a fun game of trivia as the semester winds to an end.
- 5:30pm Tables Open
- 6:00pm Trivia Starts
First 55 students get free Teapresso!
For more info, email colbym@hawaii.edu
Tags: trivia fun GWS Campus Center boba Teapresso gender womens studies gender studies
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
- Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance
- As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ...
