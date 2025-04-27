Gender and Women's Studies: May 1st Meet Your Major Trivia - Event Details

Gender and Women's Studies: May 1st Meet Your Major Trivia Thursday, May 1, 2025, 5:30pm – 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Gender and Women's Studies (GWS) students!



Gender and Women’s Studies (GWS) and the Diversity Center present Meet Your Major Trivia night on May 1st, at the Campus Center Plaza.



Come get to know faculty, fellow students, and career opportunities over a fun game of trivia as the semester winds to an end.



- 5:30pm Tables Open



- 6:00pm Trivia Starts



First 55 students get free Teapresso!

For more info, email colbym@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: colbym@hawaii.edu (808) 494-8606 Tags:

