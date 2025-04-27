safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training

Monday, April 28, 2025, 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: University Building (UCB) Room 111

safeTALK suicide prevention training: Suicide Alertness for Everyone



LivingWorks safeTALK 4-hour training prepares participants to:



* Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper

* Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide

* Connect the person to first aid and suicide intervention resources



Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health and Wellness Programs, Hawaii Island Prevent Suicide Task Force and DOH Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.



For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact hduley@hawaii.edu 808 932-7963

Special Restrictions: Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.

For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

Tags: