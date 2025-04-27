safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details
safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training
Location: University Building (UCB) Room 111
safeTALK suicide prevention training: Suicide Alertness for Everyone
LivingWorks safeTALK 4-hour training prepares participants to:
* Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper
* Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide
* Connect the person to first aid and suicide intervention resources
Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health and Wellness Programs, Hawaii Island Prevent Suicide Task Force and DOH Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.
For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact hduley@hawaii.edu 808 932-7963
Special Restrictions: Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.
For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963
Tags: safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training suicide prevention wellness safeTalk
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
- Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance
- As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.