Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 - Announcement Details

Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure.



Apply today: hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad/ For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488 Tags:

